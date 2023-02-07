FCB launches Valentines promotion dubbed ‘Okondedwa First Capital Bank’ whose prize is K1m 

First Capital Bank (FCB) has from Monday, February 6, rolled out a K1 million winner-takes-it-all Valentines Day-themed competition dubbed ‘Okondedwa First Capital Bank’ — in which its customers are invited to post all forms of art on the Bank’s Facebook page.

Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said the promotion seeks to acknowledge the numerous forms of art and talent amongst Malawians of all ages — “and what better time to show and express these talents than during the month of February”.

The competition, to run up to February 28 and open to couples and singles, invites entrants to express their love for First Capital Bank through arts such as singing, dancing, poetry, painting, rapping, TikTok, speech making, drama amongst others.

The participants are reminded to use the hashtag #OkondedwaFirstCapitalBank and that the post that gets most shares from the First Capital Bank Facebook page wins all of the K1 million at stake.

Twikale said: “The Warm Heart of Africa is synonymous with love and our brand, as First Capital Bank — which asserts that belief comes first — believes in the talent that is available in Malawi.

“As such we thought of celebrating the month of February and Valentine’s Day with our customers digitally through the expression of love using their talents. We would like to recognize the best talent with a grand prize of MK1 million.

“Malawians, from all walks of life are invited to participate in this competition, where participants are asked to express love for the First Capital, specifically, ‘if the Bank was your Bae’.

The competition’s flier says entrants should also post a picture of themselves alongside all forms of art and creativity.

Terms and conditions apply, which include disqualifying ant entry

containing profanity or vulgarity.

At the end of FCB’s ‘K5 Million Ipite’ promotion in December, Chirwa promised customers to watch out for further innovations in the Bank’s endeavour to assist their social and economic lives.

The competition was rolled out to inculcate a culture of saving as well as using First Capital Bank’s digital platform, which received over 60,000 entries while 7,000 of them maintained their accounts for the whole six months duration with a minimum balance of K20,000 for the whole month without withdrawing and also for the whole six months duration of the promotion to stand chance to win the K5 million grand prize.

The grand prize went to Marion Bester Maganga, a teacher at Chisukulu Day Secondary School in Machinga, who disclosed that he would use the reward to further his academic credentials by pursuing his much-sought for Masters Degree.

The Bank also offers civil servants to access loans which are processed and disbursed within 48 hours for FCB customers as well as non-FCB customers — with just holding a valid National ID for account holders and bank statement reflecting latest salary deposit for non-FCB account holders.

Other services on offer are top up facility; consolidating existing loans with other institutions as well as credit life and funeral cover.

