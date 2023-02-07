Irate relatives dumb coffin at top hotel reception over funeral expenses disagreements

Police were called in at one of the country’s top hotels in Blantyre to restore calm after relatives and other people on Tuesday dumped a coffin containing remains of one of the company’s employees at the hotel’s reception.

Golden Peacock Hotel, a Chinese run hotel was the centre of attraction at Chichiri as the people furiously dumped the coffin at the reception to the surprise of both local and international guests.

The bone of contention was that management was refusing to assist with a coffin and transport to take the body for burial in Mzimba.

After three hours of discussions, the hotel’s management finally released K1.2 million to the the relatives of the deceased out of the K1.5million which they were demanding

After the money was released, the relatives took the remains of the employee, Joseph Ngulube to Mzimba for burial.

There was heavy presence of police at at the hotel as Ngulube’s father led the discussions with hotel management.

The deceased is said to have worked a s waiter for over two years.

According to one of the grieved family members Edgar Mulachira, the hotel’s management was refusing to assist them arguing they only assist employees who have worked for over five years.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!