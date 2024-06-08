FCB splashes cash, jerseys in ‘Afana Ophusha, Civil Servant Aweluke’ promotions

A total of 29 First Capital Bank plc customers on Friday, were splashed with cash prizes and brand new FCB Nyasa Big Bullets replica jerseys in the ongoing two promotions called Afana Ophusha and Civil Servant Aweluke respectively.

In a draw which was conducted at the Bank’s Head offices in Blantyre, the Afana Ophusha Promotion which is the University students promotion initiative saw Oross Phiri becoming the first student to win K1 million cash while other 20 students walked away with K20 000 pocket money whereas 5 others won FCB Nyasa Big Bullets brand new replica jerseys during the second draw of the promotion which is expected to run for a period of five months.

Meanwhile, in other draw for the Civil Servant Aweluke promotion held at the same event, three customers namely; Mallion Goliati (Central region), Esnath Melon (Northern Region) and Maggie Kambewa (Southern region) won K250 000 each.

Speaking after the draw, FCB Marketing Manager, Pachalo Chiyora, said they are delighted with the way the two draws has been conducted as well as the overwhelming response from the customers.

“As FCB, we are impressed with the entries as a lot of students and civil servants are taking part which we believe will make the promotions to achieve it’s objectives of improving people’s living standards,” said Chiyora.

