Mubas gets exploration licence, plans to start manufacturing lime and cement

Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (Mubas) plans to start manufacturing lime and cement through its company, Mubas Commercial Limited.

Mubas head of Mining Engineering Department Joshua Chisambi said the decision comes after the institution obtained an exploration licence from government.

He said this when Minister of Mining Monica Chang’anamuno and Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima toured the company’s limestone exploration site in Balaka.

“We will start with lime production for both agricultural and industrial use because most of the lime we are currently using in the country is imported from Zambia. Thereafter we will proceed with cement production,” said Chisambi.

