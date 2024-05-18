FDH Bank Champion to take home K35 million stake as preliminary matches set to kick-off on May 25

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has unpacked the fourth edition of the 2024 FDH Bank Cup prizes where it has disclosed that the winner for this year’s K150 million will pocket a whooping K35 million from K30 million.

FAM through the Competitions and Communications Director Gonezgani Zakazaka made the announcement on Friday at Mpira Village, Chiwembe where the draw for the preliminary matches for the Premier Division regional leagues was conducted.

According to Zakazaka, this year’s competition which is expected to throw off on May 25 2024 and was increased from K120 million K150 million will see the winner pocketing a whooping K35 million stake from last year’s K30 million, while the runner up will take home K15 million from K9 million whereas Semifinalists are set to get K7 million from KK2 million and Quarterfinalists will receive K2 million from K1 million.

He further, disclosed that Round of 32 teams are expected to walk away with K12 million from K700 000 and that all the 16 teams that will reach the national phase will be get brand new kit each from FDH.

“We expect another thrilling competition this season because teams will be attracted with the new prizes and in the process our objective of promoting the sport and unearthing talent will be achieved,” said Zakazaka.

A total of 70 regional teams will take part in the competition and 5 teams from Central as Southern region will qualify to the national level while Northern Region will produce 6 teams.