NICO Life Insurance engages MUST graduates in ‘career prospects’

NICO Life Insurance, a leading provider of life insurance solutions, on Friday visited the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) where the company engaged with graduating students and discussed issues to do career prospects.

The event, which was held at the University’s campus in Thyolo was aimed at providing valuable insights into the insurance industry and equip students with knowledge about potential career paths.

While addressing the students NICO Life Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Wise Chigudu, managed to shed light on the NICO Group’s diverse offerings as he also emphasized that NICO is not just an insurance company but a multifaceted group with interests in various sectors, including insurance, banking, and asset management.

Chigudu added that, NICO Group provides a wide range of services, making it an attractive employer for graduates from different disciplines.

“Engaging with students early in their academic journey helps them make informed decisions about their careers. It’s essential to explore various options and understand the industry landscape.” said Chigudu.

Deputy Vice Chancellor for MUST, Professor Wilson Mandala expressed his gratitude to NICO Life for organizing the event and stressed the importance of mentorship and guidance.

“As educators, we have a responsibility to guide our students beyond the classroom. Career talks like these provide valuable insights and inspire our graduates to aim high,” said Mandala.

The event concluded with an interactive question and answers session where students had the opportunity to ask questions and seek advice from industry experts present.

NICO Life Insurance remains committed to nurturing young talent and contributing to Malawi’s economic growth.

The engagement with MUST graduates marks a significant step toward building a skilled workforce for the future.

