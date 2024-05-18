MERP’s 10,900 classrooms under construction

At least 10, 900 classrooms are under construction in public primary schools across Malawi in a bid to provide a conducive teaching and learning environment.

The Ministry of Education is constructing the classrooms through Malawi Education Reform Programme (MERP).

For instance, at Chikololere Primary School in Dedza, which has an enrollment of 1,989, three classroom blocks are being constructed.

Head Teacher, Bridget Mseteka, said she is glad the work will be completed soon.

“More learners will be accommodated in these new classrooms once completed. We are grateful that government has considered this school”.

In Mzuzu, MERP’s Construction Desk Officer, Perhaps Nyungu, says construction—of a block at each of the targeted 24 schools—is progressing well.

Director of Basic Education, Grace Milner, says the programme also seeks “to address the high learner-classroom ratio in standards 1 to 4, thereby enhancing the learners’ interest to go to school”.

Like Mseteka in Dedza, Chiputula Primary School’s Head teacher in Mzuzu, Mazganga Banda, also said the project would reduce congestion in classrooms.

The school, according to Banda, has 3,460 learners and 56 teachers. He is optimistic that “all will be rosy once the classroom blocks are completed”.

Chikumbutso Mdzinga, a standard 7 learner at Chikololere Primary school, did not hide his happiness, saying the new classrooms will motivate his fellow learners to come back to school, after dropping out due to space, among other challenges.

Some of the primary schools that have already benefited from the programme in Mzuzu City include: Geisha, Zolozolo, Kawuwa, Chiputula, Katoto and Ching’ambo.

Blantyre Rural Director of Education Youth and Sports (DEYS), Paul Chiphanda, said classroom construction in Blantyre Rural is also progressing well.

“Over 90 percent of the classrooms have reached gable level. The quality of the structures is also superb, although we are using local artisans. This is enhanced by frequent supervision by both MERP Clerk of Works Supervisors and those from the Council”.

He added: “The construction of these MERP Classrooms will reduce the learner- classroom ratio to the standard ratio of between 60-90 learners per classroom.

“It will also provide a conducive learning environment for the learners, teaching and learning materials, which will enhance continuous learning,” Chiphanda said.

MERP started in March 2022, with financial support from the Government of Malawi, World Bank and Global Partnership for Education-GPE. It is expected to phase out in December 2025.

