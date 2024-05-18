Indian sentenced to 11 years in prison for setting a shop on fire, destroying property worth K650m

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced an Indian national to 11 years imprisonment for setting on a shop on fire and burning property worth K650 million.

This was misappropriating a sum of K45 million due to betting.

He is identified as 37 year old Asif Master.

State prosecutor, Amos Mwase told the court that Master was working as a manager at Steel World Shop in Mangochi but was addicted to betting.

It is reported that the shop owner noted frequent losses from the convict.

“Later, the shop owner informed him that he would send auditors and install CCTV cameras in the shop,” said Mwase.

This allegedly instilled fear in the convict, who had already squandered K45 million from the sales.

Mwase added: “Due to this development, the convict hired his Shop Assistant, James Mayere who is still at large, and paid him a sum of K1.5 million through Airtel Money to set the shop on fire to conceal the evidence.

“Mayere was seen running away through the back window after throwing a petrol bomb at the shop.”

Master pleaded guilty to charges of arson and theft by servant and told the court he had nothing to say in mitigation.

Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Chande sentenced him to seven years for arson and four years imprisonment with hard labour for the second count.

All sentences to run consecutively

