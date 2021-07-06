FDH Bank coughs up Flames sponsorship to K120m

FDH Bank Plc has renewed its partnership with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) by doubling the sponsorship amount from K60 million to K120 million translating to K360 million for the next 3 years (2021 – 2024).

FDH Bank Plc has been sponsoring the National Soccer Team since partnering with FAM in August 2016.

Speaking during the contract renewal at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, FDH Bank Plc Deputy Managing Director George Chitera said that as a bank, they have seen fruits of the initial investment over the years including the performance of the team at Cosafa tournament in South Africa and the scorching of the Zebras of Botswana to qualify for World Cup group stage in 2018.

“Recently, this year, we saw more fruits as the Flames qualified for AFCON 2022. As a brand that believes in growth, we are proud of the progress and the growth that the Flames are attaining and how the country at large is embracing the Flames and the FDH Bank Cup. We are celebrating this progress and the victories today by unveiling a new sponsorship deal.

“This sponsorship is separate from that of the FDH Bank Cup that has an annual sponsorship of K90 Million which translates to K270 million in 3 years. Thus, for the next 3 years FDH Bank Plc is pumping more than K630 million for FAM and the Flames,” said Chitera.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu expressed gratitude at the exponential response of FDH Bank plc of the 100% sponsorship contract renewal.

“This clearly demonstrates that FDH Bank plc is a true friend of Malawi football,” said Nyamilandu.

Added Nyamilandu: “Not only a friend but we are talking about a serious partner that has vested interest because we have a lot of friends that will come and watch football matches with us, they will support us in one way or the other.

Nyamilandu said FDH Bank plc has become a shareholder that has put so much equity in football for the next few years adding that this shows that the bank, which is owned by a Malawians for Malawians mean well and supports the country’s best loved sport as a social responsibility.

“You have walked with FAM and the national team side by side through the good and the bad times, during the Covid-19 times, during the wins and the losses, FDH Bank plc never looked the other side.

“FDH Bank plc has confirmed what they said at the beginning of the sponsorship that they looked at the potential when most ran away. FDH Bank plc deserves a special place of recognition in football for the unwavering support to football,” Nyamilandu explained.

