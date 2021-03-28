FDH Bank dangles K3m for Malawi players to win against Uganda

FDH Bank, the official sponsor and number one supporter of the country’s football team, the Flames has dangled a K3 million to the players if they beat Uganda Cranes Monday afternoon to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Head of marketing and Communications at FDH, Levie Nkunika said in Blantyre yesterday that FDH will open investment accounts for the 30 squad players at First Discount House and deposit MK100, 000 in the individual accounts.

“This is a very crucial moment for Malawian football as winning this game means qualification for AFCON tournament. We hope the boys will leverage on this initial deposit and build a solid investment portfolios; we are aware most of the players in the squad play professional football and this is a perfect vehicle to invest for the future,” said Nkunika.

He said as the official sponsor of The Flames, FDH Bank is proud of the team and the progress the boys have made especially beating South Sudan with a crucial must win game against Uganda on Monday hence their decision to motivate the boys.

“No bank believes more in the potential of Malawi football than FDH Bank. We make growth possible and football in Malawi will grow and our investment will be contributing towards that growth. We are part of the equation that will take the local game to greater heights.”

“We are proud to be associated with the Flames and we wish the team the best on Monday. We are rooting for you and we are calling upon all Malawians to support the team. Go Flames, Make Them See Red. We are going to AFCON!” said an emphatic Nkunika.

FDH is the official sponsor of Football Association of Malawi with K60 million annually for the National team and K90 million for FDH Bank Cup which totals a whooping K450 million.

The bank also sponsors the country’s netball team, The Queens to the tune of K360 million.

