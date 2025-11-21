FDH Bank donates K150 million to MUBAS endowment fund

FDH Bank plc has pumped K150 million into the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) Endowment Fund to support needy students and enhance the university’s sustainability.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Blantyre on Tuesday, FDH Bank Managing Director, Noel Mkulichi, said the Bank remains committed to empowering Malawi’s youth through education, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“It is always refreshing to be on a university campus where ideas fly freely, dreams stand tall, and future leaders are nurtured,” said Mkulichi.

He explained that the support aligns with the Bank’s sustainability programme, FDH Cares, and represents a long-term investment in human capital.

“We are committed to empowering growth in our community through our sustainability programme, FDH Cares, and education is one of our key pillars. This contribution is our act of doing good, an investment that will continue to yield impact long after today’s ceremony,” he said.

Mkulichi added that the donation builds on ongoing collaborations with MUBAS, including the Graduate Start-Ups Programme, which supports young entrepreneurs.

“Some say banks do not enjoy giving, but today we break that myth, this is not just giving; it is building, empowering, and investing in Malawi’s brightest minds.” he said.

He encouraged students to take full advantage of the opportunities the Endowment Fund creates.

“Work diligently, dream boldly, and step forward with courage,” he urged.

Receiving the donation, MUBAS Vice Chancellor, Professor Nancy Chitera, applauded FDH Bank for the timely contribution, noting that it advances the university towards its three-year target of raising K5 billion for the fund.

“This donation directly advances our goal of mobilising K5 billion for the Endowment Fund,” she said.

Chitera stressed that the fund reflects MUBAS’ commitment to ensuring no student withdraws due to financial hardship.

“We want every student to have access to accommodation, food allowances, e-resources, electronic gadgets and tuition support,” she explained.

She added that contributions to the MUBAS Endowment Fund represent a strategic investment in the nation’s future.

