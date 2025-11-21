Blantyre City Council demands K8 billion in unpaid rates amid plans for City revamp

The Blantyre City Council has issued a demand for over K8 billion in unpaid rates from business operators.

Council authorities have given the defaulters 21 days to settle their dues or face consequences.

Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman warned that the council will take action against those who fail to comply.

He outlined plans to improve the city, including enhancing public safety following a recent murder.

Addressing issues concerning street children and clearing unauthorised vendors are also part of the council’s strategy.

The council plans to allocate dedicated spaces for motorcycles, upgrade roads, and demolish condemned buildings.

Mayor Osman assured residents and investors that these interventions will revitalise Blantyre.

He emphasised that the city will once again become vibrant, organised, and attractive for both commerce and tourism.

The council is urging all business operators to comply promptly with the rates payment to support the city’s development agenda.

