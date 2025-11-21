MNCS set February 27 for Malawi Sport Awards gala

The Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) has announced that the much awaited Malawi Sport Awards Gala will be staged on 27th February 2026 at Sunbird Livingstonia Conference Centre in Salima.

Director of Marketing and Planning Development at MNCS, Limbani Cliff Matola confirmed the development during a meeting held at Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre whose main objective was to provide update regarding the progress of the upcoming event which recognizes the best sports performers of the year.

According to Matola, preparations for the event are going on very well and that nominations in all the 16 categories will commence on December 1 2025 and will be close on January 10 2026.

He further disclosed that shortlisting stage will be done from the period of January 14-15 2025.

“On nomination and shortlisted, we are going to be very serious in terms of age as well as the contributions that the athlete does in the country’s sports. As MNCS we want to encourage sports associations to ensure they submit their nominations,” explained Matola.

On her part National Director for Special Olympics, Enid Mauluka said this year’s event will be improved as lot of associations are set to submit their nominations as the presentation will help them.

Meanwhile, MNCS has introduced two newly categories namely Technical Official of the year as well as Hall of Fame.

