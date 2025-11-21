Graduates urged to leverage their skills in creating job opportunities

The out-going students at the 9th Congregation of the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) have been urged to strategically using their knowledge and abilities in creating job opportunities for the country to benefit from their skills.

These sentiments were made on Thursday by the Vice Chancellor at the University, Professor Emmanuel Kaunda as over 1,400 students were graduating with Certificates, Diplomas and Degrees from various programmes.

He said students should not only leave in their comfort zones after graduation, but rather refine their skills by not being job seekers but creators.

“Anyone who has done well in life, they have to work hard but you see students they want to go out there and start driving expensive cars within two days, that’s not called life they must work and benefit the society,” Kaunda said.

He has since challenged students to embrace on technological innovations saying that as the world is changing and young people have to adapt to withstand the pressure within the society.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education Science and Technology Ken Ndala said that as a country Malawi is now shifting from an output based education into competence based education to be able to solve challenges Malawi is facing.

“So our hope is in the youth, as they are technologically advanced having more knowledge, they have graduated and we are not expecting them just to be happy with the paper as this has been happening in the past but they have to go out there and be able to develop solutions and systems that can be able to deal with our challenges as a country,” he said.

On his part Chimwemwe Mwatagha Biotechnology graduate said he has been challenged to use technological skills in creating drought resilient crops that can help people to produce more even when the country is hit-hard with drought.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :