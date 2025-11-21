UGI donates K3 million food supplies to visually impaired learners

United General Insurance (UGI) has donated food supplies valued at K3 million to St Maria Goretti Resource Centre for visually impaired children in Nkhata Bay, to help the institution sustain its feeding programme.

The donation, made in partnership with Sprodeta on Monday, is intended to benefit the learners since they do not pay school fees.

The items include maize, beans, cereals, cooking oil, sugar and soap.

UGI Chief Operating Officer (COO), McDonald Chibwe said the company aims to reduce the challenges faced by vulnerable learners so they can remain in school.

“Ensuring that these children have the basic necessities needed for learning is important to us. This support is meant to ease the pressure on the institution and allow learners to focus on their education,” said Chibwe.

St Maria Goretti Director, Father Andrew Kamanga said the centre depends entirely on donations to operate, making food one of its most frequent shortages.

“This donation will sustain us through the rest of this term and assist us as we begin the next. We are very grateful to UGI and Sprodeta for this support,” said Kamanga.

The centre cares for children with albinism, total blindness and low vision, and continues to face challenges such as limited accommodation, high utility costs and inadequate bedding.

UGI says it will continue supporting interventions that promote access to education and basic welfare for vulnerable groups.

