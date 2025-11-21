NBM plc commits K20.5 million to LCC activities

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has committed K20.5 million to the Lilongwe City Council (LCC) to support the on-going sanitation efforts, and the orientation of newly elected councillors.

From the donation, K15 million is for sanitation and maintenance of the tools, while K5.5 million goes to the councillors’ orientation programme scheduled for Thursday.

The Bank’s Account Relationship Manager for Corporate Banking, Frank Kunje led the donation exercise on Tuesday, saying NBM plc responded to the council’s request because sanitation remains one of Lilongwe’s most pressing challenges.

“This initiative fits well within our corporate social responsibility focus on environmental management. When the council approached us, we found it important to assist,” he said.

He added that the donation is part of a national initiative, noting that the Bank has set aside K200 million to support councils across the country.

Lilongwe City Mayor, Peter Alex Banda applauded the gesture, saying the equipment will help improve the city’s deteriorating hygiene.

“We will use these tools on our roads, in health facilities and in other critical areas. The city has not looked like a proper city for some time, and this support will help us change that,” said Banda .

Among other items, the Bank has donated bins, wheelbarrows, and traffic cones.

