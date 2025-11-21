Luhanga Bans Peak-Hour Traffic Checks — Motorists Breathe, Police Go Silent

Inspector General of Police Richard Luhanga has ordered traffic officers off Malawi’s roads during peak hours—a rare shake-up in daily policing that has already cleared long-standing choke points in Lilongwe and drawn applause from frustrated road users.

The directive, quietly issued and quickly enforced, bars routine traffic checks during the busiest morning and evening hours. Spot checks conducted this week confirmed what many motorists had hoped for: traffic police were nowhere near their usual stop-and-delay points.

Where officers were seen, they were managing traffic flow—not flagging down vehicles for checks, according to a police source.

“We have already started complying with the directive,” the officer said, signalling an unusual level of internal discipline behind the move.

But as road users welcomed the new order, the police hierarchy clammed up. Deputy national police spokesperson Alfred Chimthere dodged questions, saying the matter “cannot be discussed in the media,” a refusal that only deepened curiosity about what prompted the sudden shift.

Good governance advocate Benedicto Kondowe called the move “a positive step for citizen-centred policing”, saying it could meaningfully cut congestion, reduce delays and push police to focus on high-impact enforcement rather than blanket stops.

“For years, motorists have raised genuine concerns about unnecessary delays, harassment and congestion caused by routine checks at the busiest times. Prioritising traffic flow can help rebuild public trust,” Kondowe said.

He urged the police to maintain visible patrols to deter reckless behaviour, arguing that modern policing relies on targeted, intelligence-led enforcement—not endless roadblocks.

Minibus Owners Association of Malawi general secretary Coxley Kamange also endorsed the change, saying traffic checks are necessary but often too time-consuming.

“While ensuring vehicles are roadworthy is important, these checks slow us down,” he said. “Leaving us alone during peak hours will help. And when offences are found, police should stop imposing spot fines. Allow people to pay later so they can proceed to work or school.”

The police have not publicly defined the peak-hour window, but Malawi’s standard rush periods fall between 6am and 9am, and from 4:30pm to around 7pm.

For now, motorists are enjoying something rare on Malawi’s congested roads: movement. Whether the directive marks a lasting shift—or just another short-lived experiment—remains unanswered, as police continue to skirt questions on the policy’s origin and its longevity.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :