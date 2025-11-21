Kunkuyu Pushes Govt to Hand All Stalled Projects to Vice President Chihana — Says Malawi Cannot Afford Another Decade of Abandoned Infrastructure

Dedza Mulunduni MP Moses Kunkuyu yesterday tore into government’s piecemeal approach to stalled public projects, demanding that Second Vice President Enock Chihana be formally tasked to take charge of all uncompleted construction works nationwide — not just Mombera University.

Kunkuyu said President Peter Mutharika’s decision earlier this week to delegate Chihana to champion the long-delayed Mombera/Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa University should mark the beginning of a broader clean-up of Malawi’s chronic infrastructure paralysis.

He reminded Parliament that Malawi’s map is littered with abandoned or half-finished public projects that continue draining money while denying citizens essential services.

“Mombera is not the only project gathering dust,” he said. “We have the Mzuzu University Library that has stalled for years, and several uncompleted projects at the University of Malawi. Government must extend the Vice President’s oversight to all these projects.”

Kunkuyu pressed Education Minister Bright Msaka to clarify the reporting chain, questioning whether Cabinet would receive progress updates from the Minister of Education or from the Second Vice President.

“We want to know who will be reporting to Cabinet between the Minister of Education and the Second Vice President. Who will be reporting to who?” he asked, warning that confusion over accountability is part of what fuels Malawi’s endless cycle of incomplete infrastructure.

The former government spokesperson further urged the administration to honour late political reformist Chakufwa Chihana by naming the Mzuzu University Library after him.

In response, Msaka downplayed concerns about overlapping roles, saying he and Chihana would jointly supervise Mombera’s construction. He insisted the system is functional and that all ministries — Finance, Transport and Public Works, and Education — will work “hand-in-hand” under Chihana’s oversight, reporting ultimately to the President.

On the proposal to name the Mzuni Library after Chakufwa Chihana, Msaka said the decision rested solely with the President.

Construction of Mombera University was launched in 2015, but a decade later, the site remains a symbol of stalled national development. Kunkuyu’s call puts renewed pressure on government to prove that Chihana’s appointment is more than political choreography — and that Malawi’s long list of abandoned public projects will finally be completed.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :