FDH Bank gives Dowa ‘chopped hands’woman K14 million house

FDH Bank has handed over a K14 million house to Marieta Samuel, a Dowa woman who had her hands chopped off by her abusive husband in 2006.

Deputy Managing Director for FDH Bank, William Mpinganjira, said on Saturday during the handover of the house that as a homegrown bank, FDH Bank takes keen interest in the welfare of Malawians through various initiatives especially in areas of health, education and youth development.

“FDH Bank first knew of Marietta Samuel when her husband chopped off her arms after a history of violent abuse in the marriage in 2006. Our Group Chief Executive Officer Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira took interest in her case as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) portfolio and have assisted her in various ways over the past years,” said Mpinganjira.

“We wanted Marietta to be able to grow without being limited by the predicament that she met. We have assisted her to get medical attention, capital for her grocery, inputs for farming, a phone and this house that we have completed as part of our assistance towards her wellbeing and that of her family,” added Mpinganjira.

He said the Bank partnered with Nile Construction in constructing the house under CSR for both companies with the total value coming to MWK14million.

FDH Bank purchased materials worth K10 million while Nile Construction led by Christopher Mnemba, constructed the house with labour worth K4 million, according to Mpinganjira.

Marieta Samuel thanked FDH Bank for the house describing it a ‘gift of a lifetime’.

“I am grateful to FDH Bank. This house will improve my livelihood in ways I never thought can be possible. This is a gift of a lifetime. Thank you FDH Bank for always supporting me in the various ways that you do,” said Samuel.

Present at the handover ceremony were , Group Village Headman Tizwile, Village Headman Tizwile, Chief Mndangali and other people around Samuel’s village.

FDH Holdings Limited also helped Samuel with two bales of second hand clothes worth K500,000 and other assorted items for her grocery business worth K800,000 in 2016.

