FDH Bank gives K1 million to Wealth Woman summit in Lilongwe

Listed FDH Bank plc has given K1 million to this year’s Wealth Woman summit slated for 8th March 2021 in Lilongwe.

Presenting the cheque in Blantyre on Wednesday, FDH Bank Head of Operations, Administration and Procurement Mwiza Madanitsa said the Bank would like to see more women share insights and grow and create more employment and register success in their careers.

“As you may be aware, this year’s International Women’s Day theme is #ChooseToChallenge. This calls everyone to stand in solidarity to challenge the stereotypes and create equal opportunity and create an inclusive and sustainable world. As such we are inspired to facilitate the organization and conduct of the Wealth Woman Summit where women will meet and discuss issues that will promote their advancement in Society,” said Madanitsa.

She said as a home grown brand with an entrepreneurial background, FDH Bank plc celebrates the achievements of women and is committed to supporting the creation of more women platforms for sharing insights.

“As FDH Bank we are committed towards the creation a sustainable world and therefore are committed to the implementation of the ideals of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, Africa’s Agenda 2063 and Malawi’s Vision 2063, and the development of attendant relevant products and services” added FDH Bank plc Head of Marketing and Communication Levie Nkunika.

Harry Chima Managing Executive of Wealth Magazine who are organizing the event thanked FDH Bank for the gesture saying the money will go a long way in making this year’s event a success.

“The support from FDH Bank Plc will go a long way in easing some of the expenses associated with hosting events including multimedia resources such as sound & video provision and content publishing among others,” he said.

Wealth Woman Summit is one of the platforms hosted by Wealth Magazine as a place where women come together to share ideas, insights into inclusive equitable representation including wealth creation in the nation.

Wealth Woman Summit is a part of the Wealth Creation Forum Series which are hosted annually since 2017.

Speakers at the Summit whose theme is ‘Making a Mark in Job Creation’ will be Deputy Minister of Labour Vera Kamtukule, Country Director for Smoke Free Foundation Dr Candida Nankhumwa, Founder of Invegrow and Mwandama Hills Plantation Tanya Clarke and a representative of the European Union (EU) delegation.

The event will take place on the 8th March, 2021 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe which is International Women’s Day whose theme is #ChooseToChallenge.

Wealth Magazine has since the 1st February until 12th March, 2021 been running a #ChooseToChallenge campaign where it has been featuring different women of all walks of like to share what choosing to challenge means to them.

