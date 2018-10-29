FDH Bank gives K7m to Professional Golfers Association

FDH Bank has sponsored the Professional Golfers Association of Malawi at a tune of K7 180. 000 ($10 000).

The sponsorship is towards The Warm Heart Pros Tour 2018 that will take place this November at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Head of Marketing at FDH Bank , Levi Nkunika , presenting the cheque to Pat Shycal the president of Professional Golfers Association said FDH Bank recognizes golf as a game enjoyed and loved by its clients and this provides a platform for the bank to engage with these clients.

“As a bank that believes in growth, FDH Bank remains committed to improving golf standards in the country through initiatives like this being run by the Professional Golf Association of Malawi that will facilitate the learning and development of golfers in the country,” Nkunika said.

FDH Bank recently hosted the OneClick Gold Tournament in partnership with Carrick Wealth and dangled $25 000 for hole in one.

