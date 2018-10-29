Mzuzu to hold first tourney on newly-constructed beach volleyball court 

Northern Regional Volleyball League, in conjunction with its mother governing body Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM), is geared to hold a beach volleyball tournament on November 10 in Mzuzu using the new beach volleyball court which was recently constructed by private firm, T&T Investment at Katoto Primary School.

The sponsors T&T Investment, after seeing a lot of potential in volleyball amongst people in the North, built the beach court to show that a community does not need to have a lake in order to play beach volleyball since it can be built anywhere as other countries do.

VAM general secretary Jairos Nkhoma said T&T Investment wants to set the ball rolling in making good use of the facility and for youths from the surrounding areas to be inspired to try a shot at the sport.

“We thank T&T Investment once more for the construction of the beach volleyball court and again setting up a tournament which is mainly to show the people that we have such a facility in Mzuzu City,” Nkhoma said.

“The tournament is also to promote beach volleyball and identify talent for our country so that come next year we might consider participating in international championships.

“We have invited the corporate world and other stakeholders to join in the fun to encourage them to start sponsoring beach volleyball because there is a lot of potential in the sport and it’s popular worldwide.

“So we invite more people to participate in this tournament to make it more glamorous in both social and competitive categories which attract cash prizes, medals and floating trophies. For now, the focus is not so much on the amount of sponsorship is involved or how much winners will receive but to market the sport.

“What matters are the memories of first participation, the medals and trophies which will be treasured more and forever,” Nkhoma said.

He said Katoto Primary School was chosen as its pilot phase for the beach court so that the students there can also benefit by being trained in this specialised beach volleyball and that the same court can be used for other sport codes like long and triple jump.

And it is also as a social responsibility because the school will benefit more because many of the participating citizens might identify other needs which the school lacks and needs assistance.

The cost of the project was MK600,000 and the depth of the sand is about 40cm.

T&T Investment Managing Director Tausif Mirza, himself an ardent social volleyball player, earlier said the other urge was the need to add a sports facility to the Katoto School to help refrain youths from falling prey to social illnesses.

