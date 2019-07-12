FDH Bank impressed with ‘Be the One’ digital promo

FDH Bank has said it is impressed with the response of its customers in the on- going ‘Be the one’ promotion whose winner will walk away with K2 million.

Senior Manager for Digital Sales at FDH Bank, Yamikani Mbawala spoke on Thursday in Blantyre during the second draw of the promotion.

“We are happy with the numbers that we have seen since the beginning of the promotion and the overwhelming response from our customers,” said Mbawala.

During the second draw, 10 people went away with K50,000 each while one lucky customer went home with K500,000.

During the first draw of the promotion, the same number of customers went away with similar prizes.

Mbawala announced that next month, the bank will award the lucky winner with a whopping K2 million grand prize.

“In a month’s time, another set will also win the same prizes and one lucky FDH Bank customer will ‘Be The One’ to walk away with the grand prize of MWK2 million. Imagine having MWK2 million in your account, untaxed to do as you please? Invest as you please? This is why we say at FDH Bank, you indeed Grow With Us,” said Mbawala.

He said the objective of the promotion was to encourage a savings culture in their customers as well as encourage them to make use of the digital platforms at their disposal and not always have to visit FDH branches to.

Customers on FDH Mobile and those with Ufulu Digital Account who transact at least three times a month or keep a minimum balance of MWK20 000 for at least a month were automatically entered into this promotion.

