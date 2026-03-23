FDH Bank impressed with inaugural FDH Premier Netball League

FDH Bank Plc has hailed the inaugural FDH Premier Netball League as a major success following the end of the competition at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) Sports Complex in Blantyre.

The first-ever season ended in style, with Blue Eagles Sisters crowned champions after completing an extraordinary unbeaten campaign. The police outfit sealed the title emphatically with a commanding 58–33 victory over Tigresses Netball Team, finishing the season with a flawless record of 22 wins from 22 matches.

The competition, which brought together top netball teams from across the country, has been widely praised for raising the standard of the sport while creating opportunities for players to showcase their talent.

Civonets Netball Team finished on the third position after edging Kukoma Diamonds Netball Team 46–43 in one of the most competitive matches of the final round.

As part of its commitment to supporting sports development in the country, FDH Bank awarded K13 million to the champions, K10 million to the runners-up, and K8 million to the third-placed team.

Speaking during the awards ceremony on Sunday, FDH Bank plc Managing Director Noel Mkulichi expressed satisfaction with the success of the competition.

“What we anticipated to be an exciting competition has gone beyond expectations. We have witnessed a great deal of talent, and we believe we have delivered a successful season,” said Mkulichi.

He said the Bank remains committed to supporting participating teams beyond branding and marketing by exploring additional avenues of assistance.

Mkulichi added that the season has positively impacted lives off the court by bringing people together from across the country.

“Netball is not just a sport but also a form of entertainment that connects communities,” he said.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) President, Vitumbiko Gubuduza also praised the organisation of the league, describing it as a major milestone.

“We started in July and concluded in March, completing 264 games over eight months. That is a significant achievement. There has been noticeable improvement among teams, and matches have remained competitive throughout,” she said.

Gubuduza noted that the league aligns with FDH Bank’s objective of developing netball, emphasising the need for collective effort in advancing the sport.

She therefore, called on more corporate entities to support teams and invest in the growth of netball alongside government initiatives, including grassroots development.

She further stressed the league’s role in preparing players for international competitions such as the Commonwealth Games, noting that continuous participation has helped maintain fitness levels.

Meanwhile, NAM has confirmed plans to kick off the 2026 season earlier, possibly within the next two months, to keep players active and ready for national duty.

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