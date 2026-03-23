Mponela FC clinch NBM U-23 Championship 

Dowa-based Mponela FC have been crowned champions of the inaugural National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Under-23 Championship after defeating Karonga United Reserves 3-2 through post-match penalties in an exciting final played at Champion Stadium in Mponela.

The closely contested match ended goalless in regulation time, with both sides creating numerous scoring opportunities but failing to find the back of the net.

Mponela held their nerve to seal a historic victory in front of their home supporters.

Speaking after the match on Sunday, Mponela FC head coach Pascal Chirwa hailed his players for their determination and composure.

“The triumph is a major milestone for the team. Winning the inaugural championship will serve as strong motivation as the club prepares for other future games ahead,” said Chirwa.

Karonga United Reserves head coach Chris Chimkwita, however, felt his side had done enough to win the match.

“We were the better team on the day despite the loss. Nonetheless, we accept the result, and we commend the players for their effort throughout the tournament,” said Chimkwita.

NBM plc Chief Risk Officer Charles Ulaya expressed satisfaction with the organisation and impact of the competition.

“We have seen Mponela FC emerge as champions, which reflects our goal of unearthing talent from across the villages. It is especially encouraging that every district in Malawi took part in this championship, ensuring inclusivity nationwide.”

“Going forward, we believe this competition will serve as a strong foundation for the Under-23 national team, providing a valuable pool of talent for selection,” said Ulaya.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Fleetwood Haiya applauded National Bank of Malawi for introducing the competition.

“The NBM U-23 Championship has created a vital platform for young players to showcase their talent beyond district-level football. The tournament has opened doors for emerging players and reaffirmed FAM’s commitment to nurturing the identified talent to strengthen the country’s football future,” said Haiya.

As champions, Mponela FC walked away with a K10 million prize, while runners-up Karonga United Reserves received K4 million.

Kababa Academy secured third place and earned K2 million, rounding off a successful inaugural edition of the competition.

The Zomba-based Academy also defeated Blantyre-based side QPL Stars 4-3 through post-match penalties after a two-all draw in regulation time.

Apart from the team’s prize money, several players were also awarded for their outstanding performances during their previous matches.

The competition started at district level before graduating to the regional encounter where Karonga United Reserves emerged victors in the Northern Region, Mponela FC represented the Central, while QPL Stars and Kababa Academy were the Southern and Eastern Regions ambassadors respectively.

The NBM Under 23 Championship is part of the NBM plc’s K1.58 billion sports sponsorship launched last year.

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