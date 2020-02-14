FDH bank in Valentines love

Customers at FDH Bank Blantyre Service Centre had a pleasant surprise on Friday morning when they were treated to Valentines special with various gifts to mark the celebration of St Valentines Day.

Head of Personal and Business Banking Kawawa Nsapato and Head of Administration and Operations Mwiza Madanitsa presented gifts to customers randomly of rose flowers and chocolates.

“This is one way of expressing our love to our customers on this day which is filled with love atmosphere,” said Nsapato.

“We also wanted to let our customers know that we will continue giving them the best service they can get,” added Nsapato.

FDH Public Relations Officer Lorraine Lusinje said the bank will continue to treat and respect their customers well not only on Valentines day.

“FDH Bank will continue treating our customers with the love they deserve not only today as Valentines day but all the time because we know we will grow if they support us and we want to grow together with them,” said Lusinje.

