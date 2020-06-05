FDH Bank offers Malawi Queens K4.2m Covid-19 cushion

Malawi national netball team, the Queens have been offered K4.2 million from leading commercial bank FDH as a relief package from negative financial impact of the Covid-19, the strands for coronavirus pandemic.

FDH Bank marketing manager Ronald Chimchere confirmed the news, saying the package will see 30 players in Malawi Queens receiving K35 000 monthly stipend each.

“This is a relief package to cater for their essential needs during this period as players are being forced to stay at home because of Covid-1,” said Chimchere.

The stipends will go on for four months from June .

Each player will get a total of K140 000 from the package.

According to Chimchere, the package is part of FDH Bank’s K360 million thre-year netball sponsorship signed last year with the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) for the Queens sponsors.

“FDH Bank is a fully fledged partner of NAM and the Queens and understands the needs of the players.

“The pandemic ha sbrought about the unprecedented challenges to the netball fraternity and FDH Bank is duty-bound to support ths intervention that will contribute in addressing the needs of the players during this crisis,” Chimchere said.

NAM president Khungekile Matiya hailed FDH Bank for the support.

FDH Bank is also in partnership with Football Association of Malawi through various avenues that benefit the game.

