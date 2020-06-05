Chakwera calls Parliament to put Malawi first: Vows to end theft and corruption

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, who is leading nine opposition political parties in an electoral ticket branded Tonse Alliance, has said Parliament which starts meeting in Lilongwe from Friday has a big responsibility of ensuring that legislators represents the interest of Malawi first, than their party’s and personal interests.

Chakwera in his address during a whistle stop campaign meeting at Mayani school ground in the Area of Traditional Authority Tambala in Dedza, said Malawians are hopeful that Parliament will fix the fresh presidential election date in the interest of all and not raising doubts as to whether the election will be held or not.

“My appeal to members of parliament is to put Malawi first and consider things that concern Malawians most. Let them be honourable in their task and set the date for fresh elections,” he said.

He lamented that the country has been on a standstill for a year since the botched election in 2019 with its economy down because peace loving Malawians have been fighting for electoral justice in court.

Chakwera expressed his trust and confidence that Parliament will represent the will of the people in their deliberations.

The MCP presidential hopeful, who resigned as a member of parliament in line with the Constitution to contest for the elections, assured that votes in the fresh elections will be protected as Tonse Alliance has put in place measures to fight rigging tactics.

Chakwera, who quit the pulpit as head of Malawi Assemblies of God in 2013 to join frontline politics, said the destiny of Tonse is Malawi a new and better Malawi for all.

He said the destiny can only be achieved if Malawians cast and protect every vote in the presidential rerun.

Chakwera said God has given Malawians the fresh election to restore every voter’s power to bring change and enjoy their rights.

The MCP leader has also vowed to fight corruption and sharing of resources equally to all Malawians.

He heaped blame on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government for the socio-economic woes facing the country, saying it is because of rampant corruption.

Chakwera said the leaders are busy enriching themselves through corrupt means and are failing to fight corruption because “they themselves are thieves and corrupt”.

Meanwhile, President Peter Mutharika is set to address the 193 legislators marking the official opening of budget session through a recorded audio clip on Friday as a preventive measure of Coronavirus pandemic which Malawi is registering cases.

