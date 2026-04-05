FDH Bank plc profit doubles to K147.8 billion

FDH Bank plc has reported a strong financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2025, with profit-after-tax rising to K147.8 billion, representing a 100 % increase from K74.06 billion recorded in 2024.

According to the Bank’s audited financial results signed by Board Chairperson Charity Mseka, Managing Director Noel Mkulichi, Chairperson of the Finance and Audit Committee Ulemu Katunga, and Head of Finance Richard Chipezaani, the growth was driven by significant increases in both interest and non-interest income streams.

“Net interest income rose by 82%, supported by expansion in the loan book, government securities, and other interest-bearing assets. Total assets also grew by 31%, largely due to a 65% increase in loans and advances and a 49% rise in government securities. Customer deposits increased by 27% from K883 billion to K1.125 trillion, reflecting growing customer confidence in the bank.”

“Non-interest income went up by 43%, mainly driven by higher fees and commissions, as well as increased international trade and domestic transaction volumes. Overall, total income grew by 71%, underscoring the bank’s strong revenue diversification strategy,” reads part of the statement.

The statement also highlights that despite the positive performance, operating expenses increased by 21% due to inflationary pressures and rising costs of doing business.

Additionally, challenging macroeconomic conditions led to higher expected credit losses, which rose by K8.4 billion, although this was partially offset by recoveries.

The Bank also highlighted a major milestone in its regional expansion, having acquired a 98.87% controlling stake in Ecobank Mozambique SA in September 2025.

“The acquisition is expected to enhance market expansion, revenue diversification, and operational efficiencies across the group,” reads the statement in part.

On dividends, FDH Bank declared and paid a total of K11.6 billion during the year, equivalent to K1.68 per share.

A further second interim dividend of K50.03 billion (K7.25 per share) was declared in January 2026 and paid in February 2026, reflecting improved shareholder returns.

Looking ahead, the Bank projects modest economic improvement in 2026, with growth expected at 3.8% and inflation averaging 24%.

“However, risks such as foreign exchange shortages and subdued economic activity remain. The Bank will continue implementing its 2024–2026 strategic plan, focusing on digital transformation, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth to deliver long-term value to customers, shareholders, and other stakeholders,” concludes the statement.

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