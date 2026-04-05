PressCane drives re-greening with tree planting in Chikwawa

PressCane Limited has planted 400 trees around a pond area in Chikwawa, as part of efforts to promote environmental restoration in the district.

The Tree planting was exercised under the theme ‘Plant a Tree and Name It, Then Manage It’.

Speaking during the tree planting exercise on Monday, PressCane Chief Executive Officer Bryson Mkhomaanthu said the initiative is part of an ongoing programme to restore vegetation within the company’s operating area.

“It has always been our desire and habit to ensure the environment is safe. So far, we have planted over 12,000 trees since last month,” said Mkhomaanthu.

He added that the company will ensure the survival of the newly planted trees despite the early end of rainy season in the district.

“The trees we have planted will be irrigated to ensure they survive,” said Mkhomaanthu.

Mkhomaanthu further said the company plans to extend to surrounding communities willing to participate as the rainy season comes to an end.

PressCane Management Trainee Fatima Mkundula said the initiative will help improve soil stability and environmental sustainability.

She added that the location of the trees makes it easier to monitor and maintain them until maturity.

“There are people who work here throughout the week, making it easier to take care of the trees,” said Mkundula.

The trees will be tagged with the names of those who planted them, and individuals whose trees survive and grow will be rewarded.

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