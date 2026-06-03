FDH Bank plc rewards 25 customers in second ‘Swipe to Mauritius’ promo draw

FDH Bank plc has rewarded 25 customers with K100,000 each in the second draw of its ongoing ‘Swipe to Mauritius’ Promotion, as the bank continues encouraging cashless transactions through its Point-of-Sale (POS) network.

The draw conducted on Tuesday, the lucky customers walked away with cash prizes after qualifying through transactions made on FDH Bank POS machines to purchase goods in various outlets.

The promotion, which was launched in February as ‘Swipe to Dubai’ before being rebranded to ‘Swipe to Mauritius’, was extended to July to give customers more time to participate and win prizes.

Speaking after the draw in Blantyre, FDH Bank Marketing Manager, Tiyese Kaimila thanked customers for embracing the promotion and increasing their use of the bank’s POS terminals.

“We have seen a lot of traction since we introduced the ‘Swipe to Mauritius’ promotion. We would like to thank our customers for using FDH POS machines and encourage them to continue swiping because there are still many exciting prizes to be won,” said Kaimila.

He said the promotion is now entering an exciting phase, with the next draw expected to introduce the grand travel rewards.

“Going forward, from the third draw that we will be having this coming month, we will start seeing people winning air tickets to fly to Mauritius,” he said.

Kaimila described the Mauritius package as a fully sponsored holiday experience that includes return air tickets, accommodation, spending money and a range of activities for winners during their stay on the Indian Ocean Island.

“The promotion is open to all bank card holders regardless of their banking institution, and customers qualify by spending at least K20,000 using any bank card on an FDH Bank POS machine,” added Kaimila.

The ‘Swipe to Mauritius’ Promotion is aimed at promoting digital payments while rewarding customers for choosing convenient and secure cashless transactions.

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