FDH Bank Premiership table turned upside down as Wanderers storm to the summit

The Waishosha FDH Bank Premiership log table has undergone a dramatic makeover after a thrilling weekend of action that saw traditional giants, ambitious newcomers, and surprise contenders reshuffle the pecking order in one of the most fiercely contested title races in recent memory.

Mighty Wanderers sent a strong statement to the rest of the league with a ruthless 4-0 demolition of Chitipa United away from home on Sunday, a result that propelled the Nomads to the top of the standings. Their emphatic victory came as rivals FCB Nyasa Big Bullets were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Moyale Barracks, further tightening the battle for supremacy.

Saturday’s fixtures also produced significant movement on the table. Blue Eagles secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Creck Sporting Club, Silver Strikers edged MAFCO FC 1-0, while Ekhaya FC continued their resurgence with a 2-0 triumph over Masters FC.

After six weeks of football, the 2026 campaign is rapidly developing into a season full of twists, surprises and intense competition.

Perhaps the biggest talking point is the position of defending powerhouse FCB Nyasa Big Bullets. Despite remaining the only unbeaten team in the league, the People’s Team finds itself languishing in sixth place. The unusual scenario highlights just how unforgiving and competitive the race has become, where draws can be as costly as defeats.

Football analyst Chimango Munthali says the emerging regional power shift is one of the season’s most fascinating developments.

“The Central Region’s traditional dominance is facing serious pressure. Six of its eight representatives are currently stuck in the bottom half of the table. Meanwhile, every Southern Region side is comfortably positioned in the top half, with Wanderers leading the pack, Ekhaya FC sitting fifth, and both Bullets and Red Lions occupying sixth and seventh positions respectively. Northern Region teams continue to demonstrate consistency and resilience, maintaining a strong presence in the middle of the standings,” explained Munthali.

At the summit, the title race could hardly be tighter.

Mighty Wanderers, Silver Strikers and Blue Eagles are all locked on 13 points, separated only by goal difference. The razor-thin margins underline the importance of every goal scored and every point collected as clubs jostle for early control of the championship race.

The season has also produced an unexpected fairy tale.

Masters FC, competing in the elite division for the first time under the guidance of former Flames defender Peter Mponda, continue to defy expectations. Despite suffering a setback against Ekhaya FC, the newcomers remain fourth on the table and have earned widespread admiration for their fearless football, tactical discipline and ability to challenge established heavyweights.

Ekhaya FC, on the other hand, have engineered one of the league’s most remarkable turnarounds. Following a troubled start that resulted in coach Enos Chatama being sent on forced leave, the club has fought its way back into the top eight and is beginning to look like a side capable of upsetting bigger opponents.

Yet, despite the early excitement, Munthali believes it would be premature to crown any title favourites.

“What stands out most is the absence of a dominant team. No club has managed to break away from the chasing pack. The table remains incredibly congested, regional rivalries are growing stronger and several teams are proving they can upset the traditional order. If the opening weeks are anything to go by, supporters should brace themselves for a thrilling and unpredictable battle at both ends of the table,” he said.

With only six rounds played and the top three inseparable, the FDH Bank Premiership is already serving up drama, surprises and high-quality competition. If the current trend continues, the race for the 2026 crown could go down as one of the most exciting in Malawi football history.

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