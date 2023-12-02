FDH Bank renews its sponsorship of the Flames by injecting K1 billion 

FDH Bank’s motivation for sponsoring the Flames is simply that it has seen “tremendous progress by the team, and truly look believe they will accomplish more”.

This was said on Friday by FDH Bank Plc Managing Director, Noel Nkulichi today when he unveiled renewed partnership with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in which the sponsors have increased its sponsorship to K1 billion to be spread out in the next four years — which translate to K250 million per calendar year.

The partnership with FAM to sponsor the Flames dates back to August 2016 at K60 million before being increased to K120 million in 2018 and went further up to K360 million in September 2021.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t excited to be standing here this morning on a day that I consider a celebration of growth for the football fraternity in Malawi and for FDH Bank Plc,” Nkulichi said. “We are here to set yet another milestone in a beautiful story and journey of growth for The Flames.

“As you are aware, FDH Bank is a brand that champions growth. We believe in nurturing businesses to flourish, nurturing raw talent to shine at the big stage.

“We are not afraid to step into the ordinary and turn it into extraordinary. In a nutshell, we focus on what is to become — the future.

“We have seen fruits of this investment with the national team’s performance at Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022 in Cameroun and the Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) tournament in South Africa this year where they qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in 20 years which is unprecedented.

“We are currently playing the group stage games to qualify for the World Cup and I believe the Flames are set to break another record and achieve greatness.”

Nkulichi further said FDH Bank’s commitment to football is in leaps and bounds as they also sponsored the recently concluded FDH Bank Cup with an impressive K120 million, whose champions are Nyasa Big Bullets.

“Now, we’re gearing up to conclude this year’s Mayor’s Trophy, slated on December 8, 2023, in Zomba, Mzuzu and Lilongwe,” he said. “This commitment is our way of promoting raw talent and looking ahead, FDH intends to invest further in youth sports.

FDH Bank is celebrating its 15th Anniversary, boasting of the widest network in Malawi of 52 service centres and over 90 ATMs countrywide, and Nkulichi said they know that their customers love football and “we simply want to be part of their everyday lives — so, we urge them to enjoy the beautiful game”.

He further extended the Bank’s vote of thanks to FAM leadership for the strong collaboration as well as to Malawi National Council of Sports, Ministry of Sports and the Government “for creating a conducive environment for growth of football in Malawi”.

In his vote of thanks, FAM president, Walter Nyamilandu this boost is ‘a wonderful Christmas gift that has come very early” and what was satisfying to him and FAM management is that the increase has come without even been asked for.

“This is a Christmas gift not just to the players but to the fans because they expect the Flames to perform at their highest level,” he said. “We have the World Cup qualifiers to think off as well as AFCON qualifiers that begins next year.

“For us to contest favourably we need to prepare adequately and that requires good resources to cater for travel costs. This is a timely boost because the economy through the devaluation of the kwacha has no spared.

“When resources are available we are able to plan with a lot of flexibility and this support is beyond our wildest dreams and it shows you values the strides we have made through our partnership.

“FDH Bank came into football when corporate partners couldn’t venture into it because you saw the potential and value that the beautiful game has.”

Nyamilandu said the support he received from FDH Bank since 2016 made his administration easier, adding that the trajectory in the sponsorship has been increasing exponentially.

