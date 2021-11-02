FDH Bank shines at Institute of Marketing Malawi Awards: Scoops Four Awards

It was a night of glamour and glitz for everyone, but for one a reputable home-grown all Malawian-owned commercial bank, it was a greatest night full of candour and colour as they led the pack.

It was all smiles for Malawi’s leading financial services provider FDH Bank family as they scooped four awards during this year’s auspicious Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) Lakeshore Conference held in Salima.

FDH Bank took home Commercial of the year – TV, Internal Engagement initiative of the year, Local Marketing of the year – Product and Local Marketing of the year – Brand award.

In his remarks, FDH Bank Head of Marketing and Communication Levie Nkunika says the awards are a big motivation and that his institution will up their game to bring superior value to their customers.

“As a growing and learning home grown brand, we are humbled and equally inspired and challenged with the honour we have received during the Institute of Marketing in Malawi 2021 awards.

The recognition is motivation for us to keep improving our game so that we superior value to our customers,” said Nkunika.

The Head of Marketing and Communication attributed the success to team work coupled with support from top management.

“We have managed to achieve this because of the team at FDH across the country. We wouldn’t have achieved this without our dedicated staff members with unwavering support and guidance from the executive leadership,” he emphasised.

Opening the conference, Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima challenged marketers in the country to help in popularizing the Malawi 2063 development agenda so that it can be owned by the citizenry for its successful implementation.

IMM President Isabel Kachinjika said marketing professionals are geared to help citizens embrace a mindset change and respond to challenges facing the economy.

The theme of the conference was ‘Get set to reset pivoting business for success.’

