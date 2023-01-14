FDH Bank Swipe & Dash promo successfully inculcates culture of cashless shopping

The exciting Swipe & Dash promotion, which FDH Bank introduced in August till December 2022 to encourage customers to have a culture of using their ATM cards for shopping, has been a success with the Bank saying the response was overwhelming.

At the draw for December winners, which was the last of the five-month promo, FDH Bank’s Senior Marketing Manager, Ronald Chimchere said it has achieved its intended purpose of inculcating a culture of using digital platforms to pay for shopping and other services, which is a smart way of doing business.

The promotion gave opportunity to bank account holders — whether FDH Bank or not — to swipe on FDH Bank point of sale (PoS); write their names and contacts at the back of their receipt and drop them in a box placed at the exit of supermarkets which partnered FDH Bank in the promotion such Chipiku Plus, Sana and BuiltAfrica.

Chimchere said there has been a tremendous jump in the usage of ATM cards, not just in withdrawing cash but paying for goods and services using their PoS placed in strategic service providers, including filling stations.

“We decided to involve even those who are account holders of other banks but using out PoS gadgets in order to stand a chance of winning the exciting dash shopping experience,” he said.

Each month, two winners were identified to dash-shop for groceries worth K300,000 in 60 seconds and there were also monthly two winners of K60,000 fuel vouchers each month K60,000 shopping voucher each.

Those who were captured swiping for their shopping during the dash-shop event were rewarded with FDH Bank-branded T/shirts, two-metre chitenje and key holders.

For the official launch in August, FDH Bank surprised customers at Ginnery Corner Chipiku Plus where four lucky customers who had been captured swiping on the FDH Bank’s PoS were invited to dash around the shop picking up groceries they wanted.

The event attracted so much hype that several followed suit and were rewarded with the FDH Bank-branded two-metre chitenje.

“Swiping to pay for goods and other services is a smart way of shopping in this digital era because you minimize carrying too much cash of which one is at risk of being robbed off,” Chimchere said. “We, thus encourage customers to continue with the trend after this promotion.

“Going forward, FDH Bank pledges to come up with more innovations as one way of interacting with our valued customers in our endeavour to serve better.

“Currently, our bank to bank online cash transfers have improved tremendously as they are instant at the touch of the enter button. We promise better services in this new year of 2023.”

Also last year, FDH Bank introduced Kukonza Tsogolo promotion whose grand prize was K5 million while each month, one lucky customer received K1 million, 10 went away with K100,000 while 50 other customers went away with two metres each of FDH Bank-branded cloth.

This translated into K9 million cash prize that were disbursed and 200 of the two metres of FDH Bank-branded cloth — making a total of 240 winners since the savings culture promotion was rolled out in June to October.

The interesting part of the promo was that the K5 million winner — 70-year-old Sitiveria Nsope from Chiradzulu — showed that even at that age and doing a very modest small scale business of selling bananas fritters (zitumbuwa), saving money is a profitable way of doing business.

