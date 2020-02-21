FDH Bank unveils intercity K165m Mayor’s Trophy

In 2018, the bank invested K10 Mill kwacha in Blantyre Mayor’s trophy, K10 million in Lilongwe, K5 million in Mzuzu and K6 million in Zomba.

Speaking during the launch in Lilongwe on Thursday, FDH Bank Managing Director Dr Ellias Ngalande said the investment is as aimed at facilitating growth and cementing a belief in the potential of the youth in Malawi.

‘We want to create opportunities and platforms for the youth in prolimati schools to showcase and grow their talent as well as to nurture health and strong youth and Future Leaders who will also be future FDH Bank customers,” he said.

He added that as a bank, they believe in partnerships and collaboration hence working with the city councils, ministry of education, ministry of local government and ministry of information among other stakeholders.

Dr Ngalande said as a commitment to sponsor primary school youth sports development, the have raised the game with a new concept that will the contracts running for three years.

Ministry of sports, youth and culture Principal Secretary Chancy Simwaka said sponsoring the Mayor’s trophy and the intercity Mayor’s trophy in the three cities will catalyse talent identification and development in sports.

“I urge athlets, sports officials and supporters to embrace this sponsorship so that the goal for the sponsorship is achieved,” he said.

Lilongwe City Vice Mayor Councillor Richard Banda said the trophy is important because it has provided the urban athlets with mass participation and diversification in sports.

The trophy will see Lilongwe and Blantyre getting K15 million annually each, Mzuzu and Zomba will have K10 million annualy each.

The winners in all the four cities will compete at national level during the intercity trophy using a knock out format in netball and football.

The intercity trophy, the first of it’s King in the country will have K20 million.