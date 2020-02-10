FDH Bank WhatsApp banking delights customers

FDH Bank customers have expressed satisfaction with the new FDH WhatsApp banking innovation, saying the bank has brought in a new experience of digital banking in the country.

Commenting on the bank’s Facebook pages some customers expressed their delight with the service.

“To be honest, this bank is doing extraordinary. My message to people out there is let’s support our own local bank,” wrote Wellos Wells Bandah.

Mphatso Charles Kazembe described FDH WhatsApp Banking as a positive development in banking sector while Abel Mwenibanda commended the promotion of Financial Inclusion by FDH Bank through FDH WhatsApp Banking,

“Oh wow, I am very impressed. Banking made too easy now,” commented Miracle Tama Chawinga after sampling the service.

FDH Bank Head of Marketing and Communications Levie Nkunika said the bank is pleased with the response to FDH WhatsApp Banking and to be taking a lead role in providing financial solutions to the masses through various products and services.

“FDH Bank positioned itself as the leading digital bank in Malawi using digital innovations as a catalyst for financial inclusion. FDH Mobile, the bank’s flagship digital platform accessible on USSD and as an app has extended its reach to customers and potential customers through FDH WhatsApp Banking which enables customers to access banking services and transact safely and securely through WhatsApp chat,” said Nkunika.

He said what inspired the innovation was the aim to bring simplicity and convenience to customers as the WhatsApp Messaging has become accessible to masses and easy to use.



“Our vision is to be the leading provider of first class financial solutions in the country and digital innovation continues to be a leading catalyst in this process. Our digital account, the Ufulu Digital Account has made banking easier for the masses as they simply open the account on their phones and transact, now they can achieve the same through FDH WhatsApp Banking,” said Nkunika.

“By saving the FDH WhatsApp Banking line 0880849079 and sending a prompt (Hi) to the number, customers will be provided with an interface similar to FDH Mobile banking platform where they can select and complete various transactions,” explained Nkunika.

The services available on FDH WhatsApp Banking include balance enquiry, Ufulu Digital Account registration and transactions, bill payments, airtime purchase and money transfers among others.

FDH WhatsApp Banking also allows customers to access their account and transact when they travel out of the country, Nkunika informed.

