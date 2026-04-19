FDH extends promotion, changes prize destination to Mauritius

FDH Bank Plc has announced the change of the grand prize destination for its ‘Swipe to Dubai’ Promotion, which was initially set for Dubai, to Mauritius due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The promotion, which was launched in February and initially scheduled to run until June, has also been extended to allow customers more time to participate through transactions.

As part of the changes, the campaign has also been rebranded to ‘Swipe to Mauritius’.

During the event, the bank also conducted its first monthly draw, awarding K100,000 each to 25 winners.

Speaking during the announcement on Friday, FDH Plc Acting Head of Marketing, Ronald Chimchere, said the Bank prioritised the safety and security of its customers while still offering an enjoyable experience.

“We have made the considered decision to change the grand prize destination from Dubai to Mauritius. Mauritius offers an equally exceptional experience, and we are confident our customers will enjoy a relaxing, memorable getaway,” said Chimchere.

Chimchere added that despite the change in destination and name, the promotion mechanics remain unchanged, with the campaign now extended to July to give customers ample time to participate.

Chimchere also encouraged customers to continue transacting to stand a chance of winning.

“Customers simply need to swipe any bank card on an FDH POS machine with a minimum transaction of K20,000, write their name and phone number on the back of the receipt, and place it in the designated entry box at selected outlets, including Ekhaya and Chipiku stores,” said Chimchere.

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