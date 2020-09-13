FDH finally put smiles on legendary musician Giddes Chalamanda

FDH Financial Holdings Limited has finally fulfilled its promise by offering music legend Giddes Chalamanda his heart desire when on Friday presented a grocery shop and goods worth K2 million to veteran musician.

Recently, when FDH Bank officials and masterminder of the initiative musician Patience Namadingo, who is also ambassador for FDH Bank , visited the musicians to make another donation,

FDH Financial Holdings Limited, marketing manager Ronald Chimchere said the financial institution were delighted to see that the project which they embarked has come to a conclusion.

“As a Malawian bank we are very happy and hoping that going forward it will make a difference not only to Giddes Chalamanda’s life but the community as well,” said Chimchere.

Chimchere said Chalamanda has killed two birds with one stone,because apart from benefitting from the grocery,he will also benefit from commission as an agent of FDH bank.

“We thought it wise to add Giddes shop with FDH agent meaning people in this community will be able to access FDH bank services at this shop,” he said.

FDH bank brand ambassador, Patience Namadingo said he was extremely happy because he has fulfilled what was promised.

“I did came here a few months ago and in my chart and conversation with Giddes I did note that his financies are not really solid.After our conversation l came up with an idea to construct a grocery for him.

“Today lam very happy and Giddes is very happy.Actually,the whole village is very happy with this development that Mr Chalamanda has a grocery shop,” said Namadingo.

He also said Chalamanda being a 90 year old man he thought it was not right for him to continue relying on music career for his upkeep.

“Previously he has been traveling from Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Blantyre but today he will be just staying in his shop making money without traveling long distances,” he said.

In his remarks, Chalamanda hailed FDH bank and Namadingo for what he described it timely donation.

“This grocery shop will change my life for better. Since I retired from music now l will really for this grocery to feed my family and lam so grateful to FDH bank plus Namadingo,” he said.

The communities were also overwhelmed with the project it will ease mobility to buy basic commodities.

“The shop will also benefit us because we used to go a long way to buy commodities,” said Christina Semi.

Born in 1930 in the Southern district of Malawi Chiradzuru, the acoustic wizard is the oldest musician still active.

Some decades ago he recorded a song “Buffalo soldier”, and part of the lyrics he mentioned that if he had enough money he would travel to America.

It was recorded over five decades ago.

But his dream was accomplished in 2016 with the help of his fans, friends and Malawians.

The project was orchestrated by the duo of Edgar Kachere and Davis Njovu.

