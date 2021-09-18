FDH Financial Holdings CEO amongst 50 most reputable bank CEO’s in Africa

At only 37 years of age, FDH Financial Holdings Plc Group Chief Executive Officer, William Mpinganjira has been ranked by Reputational Poll International as one of the 50 Most Reputable Bank CEOs in Africa.

In the poll released this week by the global strategic consultancy agency — that specialises in corporate reputation management — Reputational Poll International identified the 50 most reputable CEOs from banks in 16 countries spanning across the continent.

Amongst the reputable CEOs, Mpingangira is brushing shoulders with top executives of banks in big economies such as Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Botswana, Cameroun, Angola, Rwanda and Morocco.

The list comprise two other Malawian banking executives that include CEO of National Bank of Malawi, Macfussy Kawawa.

Reputational Poll International has conducted the rating as part of its annual ranking called Executive Appraisal of Reputable Individuals — which it assesses executive from all works of life.

It ranks Mpinganjira among the top executives who have done sterling work in revolutionising the banking sector and keeping it thriving amid the ravaging CoVID-19.

The rating includes those who have built and played an imperative role in revolutionizing the banking sector based on the following criteria — excellence, integrity, reliability, expertise, technology and ease of credit.

“They have helped their Banks attain a great height of performance,” says the poll, which has on the list the oldest CEO Othman Benjellouna, a Moroccan banker billionaire businessman.

Benjellouna is the co-founder of Bank of Africa and BMCE Bank, also serving as the chairperson and CEO in 2021 with net worth is estimated by Forbes to be US$1.3 billion.

So who is this young man who has brought a spotlight of pride on the nation? William Mpinganjira was appointed Group CEO for FDH Financial Holdings Limited in September 2020.

He assumed to position following the retirement of his father, Thom Mpinganjira, who is the Founder of group of companies that comprises five subsidiaries — FDH Money Bureau, FDH Bank, FDH Advisory Services, First Discount House and MSB Properties Limited.

Prior to his appointment at FDH Financial Holdings, William Mpinganjira worked as FDH Bank’s Deputy Managing Director, having studied at the London South Bank University, where he gained a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Accounting.

He also attended Grenoble Graduate School of Business in France, where he gained a Master’s Degree in International Business as well as attaining a Master’s Degree in Banking and Finance with Bangor Business School.

A member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Malawi, Mpinganjira is a Chartered Banker with the Chartered Banker Institute, and a Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants.

He completed an Executive Development Programme at South Africa’s University of Stellenbosch Graduate Business School.

Mpinganjira is an alumnus of the London Business School and Harvard Business School, having successfully completed leadership programmes at both prestigious learning institutions.

