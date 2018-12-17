FDH handover K15 million Pediatric ward at Makwasa

Dr Thom Mpinganjira making his remarks after the handover



FDH Holdings Limited has handed over a fully rehabilitated and refurbished K15 million Pediatric ward at Malamulo Adventist Hospital at Makwasa in Thyolo.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, FDH Holdings Chief Executive Officer Dr Thomson Mpinganjira said he was moved to help with the rehabilitation of the pediatric ward for the hospital after attending an Open Day event at the hospital last year.

“It is pleasing to witness the opening of a fully rehabilitated and refurbished Pediatric Ward Intensive CareWard (ICU) today. The ward now has equipment that includes two oxygenconcentrators, one ventilator, one suction machine, onemonitor and eight beds.”

“We initially planned to spendMWK10million on the rehabilitation but extended the budget to MWK15million toinclude the equipment that we noticed was essential for the Ward,” said Mpinganjira.

Dr Thom Mpinganjira ming his remakrs after the handover

Dr Wilson explaing to Mpinganjira in the functions of the Paedatric ICU

“This Ward is a heartfelt gift from FDH Bank to Malamulo Adventist Hospital and the children of Malawi. No call is greater than the call to help and support the health of children. Children are the future. This investment is therefore a contribution towards a better and successful future,” added Mpinganjira.

Malamulo Adventist Hospital Medical Director Dr Wilson Thomas thanked FDH Bank for the rehabilitation and thedonation of various machines in the pediatric ward saying they are crucial insaving lives of children at the hospital.

“These machines are very important life saving machines for the children. These machines will really make a difference in this room. We thank FDH Bank for this donation,” said Thomas.

Traditional Authority Khwethemule thanked FDH Bank for the rehabilitation of the pediatric ward saying it will serve and care for children in the area.

