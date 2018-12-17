Mkaka likens DPP to Satan: Mia says MCP to transform Malawi

Mkaka (l) and Mia joined dancers at the MCP rally

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka has accused President Peter Mutharika’s administration of being evil and Satanic with excruciating poverty Malawians are facing and the many problems they are going through.

Mkaka was speaking at an MCP rally addressed by the party’s vice president Sidik Mia at Mazengera Primary School groung in Lilongwe Mpenu constituency on Sunday.

In his speech broadcast live on Times Radio, Mkaka, who i salso the party’s parliamentary candidate in the constituency, liked the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to Satan.

He said the DPP seems to be completely clueless about the problems ravaging the country and inept about how to deal with them.

“The works of Satan is to steal, kill and destroy. We can see the devil’s schemes in DPP,” said Mkaka.

He accused DPP of championing corruption and wrongful enrichment.

Mkaka said Malawians are aware of public looting taking place currently under Mutharika’s watch.

He urged MCP supporters to unite in order to win the elections in 2019, urging people to verify their names in the voters’ roll once their turn of their areas comes.

In his speech, Mia also accused the DPP-led government for running the country poorly.

“God did not create us to be suffering. We know that there are people who can change this country. We need to change our mindset too,” said Mia.

Mia, who is also runningmate to MCP presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera, said the party is ready to transform Malawi.

He also made nepotism accusation against DPP of the public service and public appointments.

Mia said MCP administration will deal with corruption without fear or favour.

