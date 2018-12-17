Mkaka likens DPP to Satan: Mia says MCP to transform Malawi

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka has accused President Peter Mutharika’s administration of being evil and Satanic with excruciating poverty Malawians are facing and the many problems they are going through.
Mkaka was speaking at an MCP rally addressed by the party’s vice president Sidik Mia at Mazengera Primary School groung in Lilongwe Mpenu constituency on Sunday.
In his speech broadcast live on Times Radio, Mkaka, who i salso the party’s parliamentary candidate in the constituency, liked the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to Satan.
He said the DPP seems to be completely clueless about the problems ravaging the country and inept about how to deal with them.
“The works of Satan is to steal, kill and destroy. We can see the devil’s schemes in DPP,” said Mkaka.
He accused DPP of championing corruption and wrongful enrichment.
Mkaka said Malawians are aware of public looting taking place currently under Mutharika’s watch.
He urged MCP supporters to unite in order to win the elections in 2019, urging people to verify their names in the voters’ roll once their turn of their areas comes.
In his speech, Mia also accused the DPP-led government for running the country poorly.
“God did not create us to be suffering. We know that there are people who can change this country. We need to change our mindset too,” said Mia.
Mia, who is also runningmate to MCP presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera, said the party is ready to transform Malawi.
He also made nepotism accusation against DPP of the public service and public appointments.
Mia said MCP administration will deal with corruption without fear or favour.
Mia is investing his riches in MCP if given a chance to be in govt his gonna need his money back new amphumbwa cant trust this pair!! Nothing is free in this world!
Bomaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!! ilo !!!!!!!! my friend go and see orphan children of Njauju.now you murderers. Don’t talk to us of Murderers occurred in 1958 AND 1983 talk about 2011 murderers talk about 2016 murders. Go to hell dpp chipani chonunkha Pitala has lost popularity in this country and he must return to US 145,000,000.00 was not pocketed by him and 5 cars from Karim.
Something about this old party just doesn’t look right. The colors, the songs the Uniforms and ideas are from a time long gone by and full of bad memories. A simple word of advise, rebrand.
No chance for murderous MCP. Many people are orphans now because MCP killed their parents.
Misonkhano yanu muzipanga ku LL komweko kuno kuno ku North takana
The silent majority are with SKC nobody else period. This time around, we will try the “baby” because we had MCP for 31 full years and we know it better. Now its time for the new kid on the political block UTM. Mwana uyu akunyetsani ndithu
Certainly it was you, Wilson who was typing this message! Why did you choose to use the pronoun “we”! Awanso kumbwambwanaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! Kodi iwe ngati sukuchikonda ukuganiza basi onse sakuchikonda!! Ndi anthu ngati iwe osadziwa mau akuti “kukhululuka” ndiwo a nkhanza heavy!! People in the current MCP did not participate in the dirty affairs you are talking of!! Ask Ntaba and Dausi, they were there with you in the 31 years you are referring to, enafe kunalibe ndipo sitikuzidziwaaaaaaaaaaaa ataaaaaaaaaaaaaaa nde musamatinyansepo apa!! If God forgives, who are you not to…………………………………………………….. awanso nawoooooooooooooo!!
Eagerly waiting for Laz to visit us in Mzuzu