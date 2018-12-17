South Korean tourist drowns in Lake Malawi

A 42 year old tourist from South Korea on Sunday drowned in Lake Malawi at Mayoka Village Lodge in Nkhata Bay district.

Confirming the news, Nkhata Bay Police Spokesperson, Kondwani James said Hye Young Park who came to Malawi as a tourist went to swim in the morning in Lake Malawi on Sunday.

“Miss Hye went into the lake for swimming. Later in the afternoon Hye was found submerging at the deep area of the lake site by acertain diver,” James explained.

He said the diver immediately called for help from people who were on the shore but it was too late to save Hye’s life.



He said Nkhata Bay Police rushed to the scene and took the body to Nkhata Bay District Hospital where death was confirmed.



He however, said post-mortem was not conducted immediately, waiting for other authorities.



James advised the general public, especially people who do not know how to swim to avoid swimming in Lake Malawi during this Christmas festive season.

“We are also appealing to the drunkards to avoid swimming while drunk to avoid preventable deaths,” James appealed.

