Chilima gets UTM mandate to be torch-bearer in Malawi 2019 watershed polls

The UTM party first ever elective national convention in Lilongwe has given State Vice-Presidenrt Saulos Chilima a mandate to lead the party be its torch-bearer for the 2019 Tripartite Elections as noone has challenged him to the position.
The convention unanimously endorsed Chilima to the position as the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) are conducting the polls for other positions in the politiburo of the party.
Chilima, who was President Peter Mutharika’s runningmate in the 2014 Tripartite Elections, ditched the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in June this year and later joined UTM .
Other candidates, who had no opposition, such as Patricia Kaliati, who has assumed the position of secretary general, former first lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri (formerly Muluzi) as director of women, Paul Chibingu as director of elections and Joseph Chidanti Malunga as director ofpublicity, were declared winners by MEC.
Also elected unopposed was Yassin Maoni as Director of Legal Affairs.
Several deputy directors went unopposed, they included: Deputy Director of Political Affairs: Emily Chinthu Phiri, Maquenda Chunga (DeputyNational Campaign Director ) , Charles Kazembe (Deputy Director of Economic Development), Olipa Muyawa (Deputy National Treasurer), Alice Kanyani Johnson (Deputy Director of Strategic Planning), Deputy director of Student Affairs Leonard Kamatenda, Annie Nyadani Makuta ( Deputy director of women and Fatima Nkata is deputy director of Diaspora.
However, the intensely contested position is that of Treasurer General which has Iqbal Omar and Newton Kambala as candidates.
During the convention, the party ratified its constitution a process which was led by legal expert Dr Chikosa Silungwe.
Attending the opening ceremony of the convention was Unites States Ambassador Virginia Palmer.
The mood was equally electric with top class decorations of UTM’s red and yellow cloths covering almost everyspace with flash lights hanging from the ceiling.
About 882 delegates been drawn from all 193 constituencies, 81 political districts and four political regions of the country.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
GOD bless SKC . UTM all the way
ISIS dpp akuva Paiiiiiiin!!
asaaaah zatotero eti
ndakakala ndikunena ma cadet munva pain sinate azibambo nchito muzikaocha magalimoto basi
My president, for my family and I u hv our votes
UTM will be leader of opposition in Parliament to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.
Wow, this is great to see. This party has grown and made strides and inroads in just a few months, very impressive. I wish them well.
ovota ndife apa bapasanani u president wakachipani
Un opposed. Great for utm
Unopposed indeed, who would want to be part of that grouping? Omwewo omwewo ogalukila anayambitsawo, ndi omwewonso atenga maudindo, ndipo palibe omwe akanawalanda chifukwa amakonda maudindo komansa sakanalola pakanafa munthu. Tiyenino tikunyetseni chaka cha mawa.
nsanje akupwetekani akulu, mukumva pain. Ndipo mumva pain simunati
MCP and DPP Basoooopo!