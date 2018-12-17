Chilima gets UTM mandate to be torch-bearer in Malawi 2019 watershed polls

The UTM party first ever  elective national convention in Lilongwe has  given State Vice-Presidenrt  Saulos Chilima a mandate to lead the party be its torch-bearer for the 2019 Tripartite Elections as noone has challenged him to the position.

  • Chilima casting his ballot at UTM convention in polls run by Malawi Electoral Commission and witnessed by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), an audit firm
Mood: UTM convention

The convention unanimously endorsed  Chilima to the position as the  Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) are  conducting the polls for other positions in the politiburo of the party.

Chilima, who was President Peter Mutharika’s runningmate in the 2014 Tripartite Elections, ditched the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in June this year and later joined UTM .

Other candidates, who had no opposition, such as Patricia Kaliati, who has assumed the position of secretary general, former  first lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri (formerly Muluzi) as director of women, Paul Chibingu as director of elections and Joseph Chidanti Malunga  as director ofpublicity, were declared winners by MEC.

Also elected unopposed was  Yassin Maoni as Director of Legal Affairs.

Several deputy directors went unopposed, they included: Deputy Director of Political Affairs: Emily Chinthu Phiri, Maquenda Chunga (DeputyNational Campaign Director ) , Charles Kazembe (Deputy Director of Economic Development), Olipa Muyawa (Deputy National Treasurer),  Alice Kanyani Johnson  (Deputy Director of Strategic Planning), Deputy director of Student Affairs Leonard Kamatenda, Annie Nyadani Makuta ( Deputy director of women and Fatima Nkata is deputy director of Diaspora.

However, the intensely contested  position is  that  of Treasurer General which has Iqbal Omar and Newton Kambala as candidates.

During the convention, the party ratified  its constitution a process which was led by legal expert Dr Chikosa Silungwe.

Attending the opening ceremony of the convention was Unites States Ambassador Virginia Palmer.

The mood was equally electric with top class decorations of UTM’s  red and yellow cloths covering almost everyspace with flash lights hanging from the ceiling.

About 882 delegates been drawn from all 193 constituencies, 81 political districts and four political regions of the country.

Thyolo Thava boy
Guest
Thyolo Thava boy

GOD bless SKC . UTM all the way

3 hours ago
Make Malawi Great
Guest
Make Malawi Great

ISIS dpp akuva Paiiiiiiin!!

3 hours ago
next year will be the year of resurection and dead
Guest
next year will be the year of resurection and dead

asaaaah zatotero eti

4 hours ago
dausi
Guest
dausi

ndakakala ndikunena ma cadet munva pain sinate azibambo nchito muzikaocha magalimoto basi

4 hours ago
maneno
Guest
maneno

My president, for my family and I u hv our votes

5 hours ago
MAUNITS
Guest
MAUNITS

UTM will be leader of opposition in Parliament to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

5 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Wow, this is great to see. This party has grown and made strides and inroads in just a few months, very impressive. I wish them well.

5 hours ago
Adada
Guest
Adada

ovota ndife apa bapasanani u president wakachipani

6 hours ago
Kaka
Guest
Kaka

Un opposed. Great for utm

6 hours ago
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder
Guest
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder

Unopposed indeed, who would want to be part of that grouping? Omwewo omwewo ogalukila anayambitsawo, ndi omwewonso atenga maudindo, ndipo palibe omwe akanawalanda chifukwa amakonda maudindo komansa sakanalola pakanafa munthu. Tiyenino tikunyetseni chaka cha mawa.

4 hours ago
Thyolo Thava boy
Guest
Thyolo Thava boy

nsanje akupwetekani akulu, mukumva pain. Ndipo mumva pain simunati

3 hours ago
Chilunga
Guest
Chilunga

MCP and DPP Basoooopo!

6 hours ago

