Phoya dumps DPP to back Chilima, attends UTM convention

December 17, 2018 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 11 Comments

A  ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) founding member, Henry Duncan Phoya (HDP)  has dumped the party and joined new kid on the political bloc,  UTM Party led by State Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Phoya: Sees ‘Kuwala’ in UTM

Phoya served on numerous ministerial positions from the United Democratic Front (UDF) regime, the DPP before he moved to People’s Party (PP) after the death of former President the late Bingu Wa Mutharika where his final position was Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs under the leadership of immediate past President Joyce Banda before losing in the 2014 elections.

He rejoined DPP in January this year and was welcomed back by President Peter Mutharika at a public rally  where he joined together with former ministers  Ken Lipenga, Henry Phoya,  Brown James Mpinganjira popularly referred to as BJ and retired Reverend Daniel Gunya.

However, on Monday as UTM held its first ever elective conference in Lilongwe, Phoya resurfaced in full regalia of the party and confirmed he is a member of UTM.

He said his decision to quit DPP again was personal and  said he was determined to assist  UTM win the forthcoming 2019 Tripartite Eelctions.

Phoya, who served as DPP director of legal affairs before his expulsion for describing the Injunctions Bill as “a bad law”, said he believes Chilima is the transformational leader that Malawi needs  beyond 2019.

The former Blantyre Rural East MP Henry Phoya said Malawi is in dire need of  “transformational and focused leadership” if the country is to saved from the path of destruction which it has taken.

Phoya pledged to commit himself  in working with the UTM party in all its activities.

FACT FILE

  • Phoya became an MP during UDF second term  of office (1999to 2004).
  • He served the UDF administration as Minister of Justice andAttorney General.
  • He is a founding member of President Bingu wa Mutharika’s DPPwhere he also served as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.
  • Phoya also served as chairperson for Parliament’sLegal Affairs Committee until August 2011 when he was expelled from DPPalongside three others
candle
Guest
candle

cheketa njowa just up your mouth your not the person to determine the outcome of 2019 ,ma cadet ngati inuyo mulibe room in Malawi anymore

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Cheketa Njowe
Guest
Cheketa Njowe

Chilima ungodziwilatu kuti iwenso kumene ukupita uzatha ngati mmene wathera Phoya, Mpinganjira, Lipenga, Joyce Banda and all recycled guys you know. Panopa keep on spending, all the Tidyenawos are happy with you busy fooling you nkumakudyera amveke abwana ndinu owinawina. Uzadziwona wakula watha!!!!! Anzako adyeredwa, alira nfwee! Iweyo sioyamba.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
DR MANGA
Guest
DR MANGA

CHILIMA ALI NDI MAPEPALA KOMANSO NDI VICE PRESIDENT OLO ATALEPHERA AZAYAMBA NTCHITO KAPENA AZIKADYA PENSION YAKE YABOMA.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Mbingwani
Guest
Mbingwani

UTM becareful, watumidwa ndi DPP kudzapanga spy activities of UTM ameneyo…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
muonosile
Guest
muonosile

Chilima, do not attend to Phoya.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Bibo
Guest
Bibo

Mmmmmmmm nanuso mukulila chiyani? UTM is a reading party

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Wase Gauteng
Guest
Wase Gauteng

Should he be trusted? Mmmmm

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

From the story, Phoya is a political prostitute. He could not win DPP primaries, hence his relocation to UTM. A typical recycled politician

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
bwanji
Guest
bwanji

Nanga a chee baba Mia keeeee third hand bering

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
pedegu
Guest
pedegu

Rejects

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
edisoni
Guest
edisoni

asowa zochita Phoya

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago

