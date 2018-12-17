Phoya dumps DPP to back Chilima, attends UTM convention

A ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) founding member, Henry Duncan Phoya (HDP) has dumped the party and joined new kid on the political bloc, UTM Party led by State Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Phoya: Sees ‘Kuwala’ in UTM

Phoya served on numerous ministerial positions from the United Democratic Front (UDF) regime, the DPP before he moved to People’s Party (PP) after the death of former President the late Bingu Wa Mutharika where his final position was Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs under the leadership of immediate past President Joyce Banda before losing in the 2014 elections.

He rejoined DPP in January this year and was welcomed back by President Peter Mutharika at a public rally where he joined together with former ministers Ken Lipenga, Henry Phoya, Brown James Mpinganjira popularly referred to as BJ and retired Reverend Daniel Gunya.

However, on Monday as UTM held its first ever elective conference in Lilongwe, Phoya resurfaced in full regalia of the party and confirmed he is a member of UTM.

He said his decision to quit DPP again was personal and said he was determined to assist UTM win the forthcoming 2019 Tripartite Eelctions.

Phoya, who served as DPP director of legal affairs before his expulsion for describing the Injunctions Bill as “a bad law”, said he believes Chilima is the transformational leader that Malawi needs beyond 2019.

The former Blantyre Rural East MP Henry Phoya said Malawi is in dire need of “transformational and focused leadership” if the country is to saved from the path of destruction which it has taken.

Phoya pledged to commit himself in working with the UTM party in all its activities.

FACT FILE

Phoya became an MP during UDF second term of office (1999to 2004).



He served the UDF administration as Minister of Justice andAttorney General.

He is a founding member of President Bingu wa Mutharika’s DPPwhere he also served as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Phoya also served as chairperson for Parliament’sLegal Affairs Committee until August 2011 when he was expelled from DPPalongside three others

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :