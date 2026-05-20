Fear, Confusion Grip Msundwe as Police, MDF Launch Massive Dawn Crackdown, Arrest 14

Residents of Msundwe say fear and uncertainty gripped the trading centre yesterday morning after heavily armed officers from the Malawi Police Service and the Malawi Defence Force descended on the area in a massive dawn security operation that led to the arrest of 14 suspects linked to alleged criminal activities, including smuggling, counterfeit alcohol and illegal gas possession.

The operation, which unfolded in the politically sensitive area about 40 kilometres west of Lilongwe, saw scores of police officers—some dressed in riot gear—flooding the streets as military personnel backed the raid. Ad hoc roadblocks were mounted around the trading centre while security officers conducted searches targeting suspected criminal networks believed to be operating in the area.

Some residents described the deployment as one of the biggest security crackdowns the area has witnessed in recent years, with many waking up to the sight of armed officers patrolling homes and businesses. While authorities insisted the situation remained calm, the overwhelming security presence sent shockwaves through the community, reviving memories of the violence and unrest that once turned Msundwe into a national security concern during the aftermath of the disputed 2019 presidential elections.

“I have just seen many police officers around, but I do not really know what is happening,” said resident Malita Kakudzala, reflecting the confusion and anxiety among locals as the operation unfolded.

Another resident and trader, Chikaiko Damson, said business activities continued under a cloud of tension as rumours spread across the trading centre.

“Life is going on normally. I heard that some people were arrested, but I am not sure what exactly happened,” he said.

In an interview, National Police deputy spokesperson Alfred Chimthere confirmed the arrests, saying the suspects—13 men and one woman—are being held at Lilongwe Police Station pending court appearances.

“We have intensified security operations and we are working together with the Malawi Defence Force to ensure safety and security in Msundwe,” said Chimthere.

He said the suspects are facing various allegations, including obstructing police officers while on duty, possession of property suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained, illegal possession of liquid gas and counterfeiting trademarks.

During the sweeping operation, officers confiscated large quantities of ethanol, suspected counterfeit alcoholic products, liquid gas cylinders and assorted electronic equipment after suspects allegedly failed to provide proof of ownership or legal documentation.

Authorities are yet to establish the total value of the seized goods.

Chimthere dismissed speculation circulating on social media that the operation was connected to reports of a possible arrest involving former president Lazarus Chakwera or fears of political unrest.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on speculation. The raid went according to our plan and there was no confrontation whatsoever. The situation is calm and peaceful,” he said.

Former Lilongwe South West legislator Jean Sendeza also confirmed reports of intensified security activity in the area but said she was still gathering details on the operation.

The latest crackdown comes as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks in Msundwe, an area that has long carried a reputation as a hotspot for political mobilisation, violent unrest and illegal activities. The heavy deployment of both police and military personnel is likely to spark fresh debate over the deteriorating security situation in some parts of the country and the growing sophistication of underground criminal operations operating beyond the eyes of law enforcement.

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