Mtukula Pakhomo Program Transforms Lives of Women in Mzimba

Communities in Mzimba South have hailed the Mtukula Pakhomo social cash transfer initiative as a powerful driver of economic empowerment, improved nutrition, and financial independence among vulnerable women and households.

The praise emerged during a week-long research and social mobilisation campaign conducted by Mbelwa District Council from May 11 to 16, 2026, where beneficiaries shared moving testimonies about how the program is changing lives across the district.

Popularly known as Mtukula Pakhomo, the initiative is being implemented under the Social Protection for Gender Empowerment and Resilience (SP-GEAR) programme, widely recognised as Amayi Titukuke.

For many women, the programme has become more than just financial assistance — it has become a lifeline.

One of the beneficiaries, Getrude Nkosi from Luwerezi Village in Mzikubola, described the initiative as life-changing, saying it has restored hope and dignity to her household.

“My life has completely changed since I started benefiting from Mtukula Pakhomo. Apart from helping my family start saving money, the support enabled me to access nutritious food throughout my pregnancy, and I was able to deliver a healthy baby,” she said.

Mbelwa District Council Principal Gender Officer, Shadreck Mingo, urged beneficiaries to use the cash transfers productively by investing in sustainable income-generating activities that can lift families out of poverty permanently.

“We encourage communities to use the funds responsibly and invest in long-term economic activities. That is the only way vulnerable households can transition from poverty to self-reliance and financial stability,” said Mingo.

The campaign, powered by Elephant Media Productions, also used entertainment and community engagement to spread awareness about the programme. Rising local artist FredMw, famed for his hit song Tinakumana Bwanji, captivated crowds with energetic performances that drew large audiences and helped amplify key social messages.

The Amayi Titukuke programme uses a “cash-plus” model, combining financial support with social empowerment initiatives aimed at fighting economic Gender-Based Violence (GBV), improving household nutrition, and promoting sustainable livelihoods among women and vulnerable families.

The initiative is funded by UNICEF, the European Union, and the Government of Ireland, in partnership with the Malawi Government.

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