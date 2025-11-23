Fed Steel Engineering Donates K15 Million Worth of School Desks to Milonga Community Day Secondary School

In a commendable effort to support educational initiatives, Fed Steel Engineering has donated school desks valued at K15 million to Milonga Community Day Secondary School in Mulanje.

This generous contribution is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility.

During the donation ceremony held on Friday, Managing Director Fedson Selwin, a former student of the school, shared his personal experiences of studying while sitting on bricks due to a lack of proper furniture.

“I endured the cold and discomfort during my time as a student, and now that I have the means, I want to ensure that others do not have to face the same challenges,” he said

He emphasized that the responsibility of improving educational conditions should not rest solely on the government and encouraged fellow alumni and local businesses to contribute to their former schools.

Selwin expressed his belief in the importance of community collaboration in enhancing the welfare of students.

“We need to work together with the government to ensure that students can learn in comfortable environments. It brings me great joy to know that my contribution will help students learn more effectively and see them smiling,” he added.

He also urged students to consider vocational skills and hands-on training as vital pathways to successful careers saying achieving success in life is not solely dependent on traditional white-collar jobs.

According to Selwin, Pursuing technical skills can lead to rewarding careers and empower individuals to create their own opportunities

In response to the donation, Headteacher Janet Hanjahanja Nyanda expressed gratitude to Fed Steel Engineering for their timely support, highlighting that the new desks will significantly improve the learning conditions for students.

He also urged other well-wishers to follow suit and support local educational institutions.

Located in Lilongwe, Fed Steel Engineering, a local enterprise, specializes in designing and producing high-quality furniture for homes, schools, and hospitals, in addition to offering expert welding services.

The company also provides customized steel products tailored to meet the specific needs of customers in both residential and commercial sectors.

