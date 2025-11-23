DoDMA Rushes to Support Families Devastated by Storms in Nkhotakota

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has moved swiftly to support nearly 100 families left homeless after strong winds and heavy rains ripped through Phakwe in Senior Chief Mwadzama’s area, Nkhotakota District, earlier this month.

Families from Yimbe, William, and Malendewa villages—many of whom lost houses, food supplies, and personal belongings—received emergency relief consisting of 50 kilograms of rice, 10 metres of plastic sheeting, a bucket, and 5 kilograms of beans per household.

Group Village Headman Yimbe said the assistance could not have come at a better time. “People lost their homes and everything in them. This support gives them a starting point,” he said.

For survivors like Taonela Gundauchi, the relief signals hope after days of uncertainty. “We lost everything,” she said. “This food and shelter material will help us start rebuilding our lives.”

District Disaster Risk Management Officer Romatchinga Nkhata called on more partners and well-wishers to step in, warning that the needs on the ground remain overwhelming.

She further urged families to take disaster preparedness seriously, stressing the importance of monitoring weather alerts to protect lives and property as the district continues to face unpredictable weather patterns.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :