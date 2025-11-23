All set for Praise Experience Malawi shows in Blantyre and Lilongwe

The organizers of the highly anticipated Praise Experience Malawi, Ayiya Led Company, have confirmed that preparations are well underway for an unforgettable series of shows in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

Attendees can look forward to exceptional performances at two prominent venues: Comesa Hall in Blantyre on November 29 and Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe on December 6.

This unique event will feature nearly 60 talented Malawian gospel musicians, with plans for live recording of both audio and video to capture the spirit of the performances.

Events coordinator, Maggie Mangani, emphasized that the objective is to elevate the quality of gospel music in Malawi.

“We began training for the shows in April, and we are excited to have nearly 90 backing vocalists supporting our artists.

“Each show will kick off at 10 AM and continue until late, providing an atmosphere of worship and praise.”she said

In addition to entertainment, the event aims to create a platform for musicians to benefit from their work, an innovative app has been developed where the recorded music will be available for purchase, allowing artists to gain from their artistic contributions.

Among the esteemed performers are Dr. Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Ndirande Anglican Voices, Wycliffe Chimwendo, Maggie Mangani, Great Angels Choir, Miracle Chinga, Rev. Chimwemwe Mhango, Kamuzu Barracks Gospel Singers, KingJames Phiri, Dr. Favoured Martha, Eliza Mponya, Chrissy Kamthunzi, Norman Phiri and

Marvelous Deeds among others

In an interview, Dr. Favoured Martha expressed her excitement about the event, promising an outstanding performance that attendees will not regret.

Tickets for the Lilongwe show are available at various locations, including Area 18 Filling Station, Best Oil Complex, Panda, Total Independence Filling Station, Billy Kaunda Filling Station, Likuni Filling Station, Maula Puma Filling Station,Sanam shops and BICC reception.

In Blantyre tickets are selling at Kanjedza Total Filling station, Chitawira Puma, Wenela Puma, Kips Shoprite and Kips BT.

Standard Ticket are selling at K20,000 and VIP Ticket are selling at K30,000

With a diverse lineup of artists representing all regions of Malawi, the Praise Experience Malawi promises to be a celebration of faith, music, and community.

